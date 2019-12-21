WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood early Saturday.
Neighbors in the 500 block of Elm Street called 911 after hearing six to 10 gunshots around 12:55 a.m.
Officers found several spent shell casings in the area, but no injuries were reported, and police didn’t locate any damage.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
