WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood early Saturday.

Neighbors in the 500 block of Elm Street called 911 after hearing six to 10 gunshots around 12:55 a.m.

Officers found several spent shell casings in the area, but no injuries were reported, and police didn’t locate any damage.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

