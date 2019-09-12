{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo carry-out pizza shop.

Officers were called to Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1205 E. San Marnan Drive, around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday after someone noticed broken glass.

Police said appeared someone threw a rock through the front door glass. It wasn’t clear if anything was taken.

