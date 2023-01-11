Police investigate overnight shooting

WATERLOO — A teen who suffered a gunshot wound late Tuesday is expected to survive, according to police.
The 18-year-old male arrived at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by private vehicle shortly after 10 p.m. Doctors found a single wound to his left torso, authorities said.
Details weren’t immediately available, and the victim’s identity hasn’t been released.
Investigators photographed a vehicle in the hospital’s emergency department parking lot, apparently the vehicle the victim arrived in.
Officers are trying to determine where the shooting occurred, and several patrol cars were sent to a Peoria Street address as part of the investigation.
