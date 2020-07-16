You are the owner of this article.
Police investigate overnight shooting in Waterloo
breaking top story

Police investigate overnight shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a Waterloo home.

Neighbors called police after hearing gunfire around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, and officers found bullets struck a home at 628 Warren Drive. The resident was home, but no injuries were reported.

Police said they don’t think the house was the intended target of the gunfire.

