Police investigate overnight shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a Waterloo home.
Neighbors called police after hearing gunfire around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, and officers found bullets struck a home at 628 Warren Drive. The resident was home, but no injuries were reported.
Police said they don’t think the house was the intended target of the gunfire.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
