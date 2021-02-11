 Skip to main content
Police investigate overnight shooting in Waterloo
Police investigate overnight shooting in Waterloo

021121jr-shooting-wellington-1

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the 100 block of Wellington Street on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times in a neighborhood early Thursday.

The 24-year-old man’s identity wasn’t immediately available, but police said he suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and a leg, and he was undergoing surgery.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Neighbors in the area of West First and Wellington streets called 911 after hearing a series of five or six gunshots followed by more gunfire around 3:50 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses said the man had just pulled up when he was shot. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to a local hospital for treatment. Officers found spent shell casings in the area.

Courier archives show a house on the corner of Wellington and West First Street was hit by gunfire in March 2020, but police said it wasn’t known if the incidents were related.

