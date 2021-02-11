Police investigate overnight shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times in a neighborhood early Thursday.
The 24-year-old man’s identity wasn’t immediately available, but police said he suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and a leg, and he was undergoing surgery.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Neighbors in the area of West First and Wellington streets called 911 after hearing a series of five or six gunshots followed by more gunfire around 3:50 a.m. Thursday.
Witnesses said the man had just pulled up when he was shot. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to a local hospital for treatment. Officers found spent shell casings in the area.
Courier archives show a house on the corner of Wellington and West First Street was hit by gunfire in March 2020, but police said it wasn’t known if the incidents were related.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
