WATERLOO – Gunfire damaged two homes overnight.
Police were called to the 200 block of Linden Ave. at shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, and officers found bullet holes in the siding of 206 and 210 Linden.
Authorities found spent shell casings in the street.
No injuries were reported, and the case remains under investigation.
