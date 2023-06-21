WATERLOO — Two teens were detained and a third is at large following a Tuesday night shooting.
Authorities said someone opened fire on a passing car in the area of Flammang and San Marnan drives around 11:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported and officers found spent shell casings at the scene.
A short time later, police investigating the shooting stopped a vehicle. One person ran from the car and officers cited two others – a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male – with interference.
Police found a handgun in the vehicle.
