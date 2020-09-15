Police investigate overnight gunfire in Waterloo

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating two reports of gunfire overnight.
No injuries were reported, and no damage has been discovered. It wasn’t clear if the shootings are related.
Neighbors in the 700 block of West First Street called 911 around 8 p.m. Monday after hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and found spent shell casings in the area.
The second round of gunshots came at 11:43 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Sherman Avenue, and police again found shell casings.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.