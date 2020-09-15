Police investigate overnight gunfire in Waterloo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating two reports of gunfire overnight.

No injuries were reported, and no damage has been discovered. It wasn’t clear if the shootings are related.

Neighbors in the 700 block of West First Street called 911 around 8 p.m. Monday after hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and found spent shell casings in the area.

The second round of gunshots came at 11:43 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Sherman Avenue, and police again found shell casings.

