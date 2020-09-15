 Skip to main content
Police investigate overnight gunfire in Waterloo
WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating two reports of gunfire overnight.

No injuries were reported, and no damage has been discovered. It wasn’t clear if the shootings are related.

Neighbors in the 700 block of West First Street called 911 around 8 p.m. Monday after hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and found spent shell casings in the area.

The second round of gunshots came at 11:43 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Sherman Avenue, and police again found shell casings.

clip art crime
