WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Waterloo.
Officers were called to a report of gunfire at about 2:24 a.m. Sunday and found a vehicle had been shot. The vehicle was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.
Police found spent shell casings in the area of West Seventh Street and Lorraine Avenue.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
