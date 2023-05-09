WATERLOO --- Police are investigating an apparent robbery that led to a fight a stabbing Monday night.

According to police, a youth was jumped and robbed by other juveniles in the area of Logan Avenue and Argyle Street.

The father of the mugging victim and his friend then when to confront the suspects. An altercation broke out with other family members, and in the end the friend was clubbed with a wooden object, and the father suffered stab wounds.

Both were treated and are expected to survive, police said.

Police continue to investigate the crimes, and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.