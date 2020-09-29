Police investigate morning robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Waterloo store Tuesday morning.
A gunman walked into Ali’s Corner on East Fourth Street around 9:30 a.m. and pointed the weapon at the clerk, according to police.
The suspect fled before police arrived, and it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was taken.
The robber was wearing a black hat, a black coat and a mask, police said.
No injuries were reported.
