Police investigate morning robbery in Waterloo
top story

Police investigate morning robbery in Waterloo

092920jr-robbery-store-1

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Ali's Corner on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Waterloo store Tuesday morning.

A gunman walked into Ali’s Corner on East Fourth Street around 9:30 a.m. and pointed the weapon at the clerk, according to police.

The suspect fled before police arrived, and it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was taken.

The robber was wearing a black hat, a black coat and a mask, police said.

No injuries were reported.

