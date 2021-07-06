 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate Monday night gunfire in Waterloo
0 comments
top story

Police investigate Monday night gunfire in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire that damaged homes and a vehicle overnight.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to police, neighbors called 911 shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday after hearing gunshots.

Officers found one parked vehicle, a home in the 100 block of Elmwood Street and a home in the 100 block of Western Avenue where struck by bullets.

Police also found spent shell casings in the area.

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Search for dozens missing in deadly Japan mudslide

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News