Police investigate Monday night gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire that damaged homes and a vehicle overnight.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
According to police, neighbors called 911 shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday after hearing gunshots.
Officers found one parked vehicle, a home in the 100 block of Elmwood Street and a home in the 100 block of Western Avenue where struck by bullets.
Police also found spent shell casings in the area.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
