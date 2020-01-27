You are the owner of this article.
Police investigate home robbery in Waterloo
WATERLOO – Police are investigating a home robbery from Friday afternoon.

According to police, two masked men --- one wielding a handgun --- entered the house at 1915 Spring View St. through the unlocked front door around 2:40 p.m.

They forced a resident into a room and then searched the home. It wasn’t immediately clear what was taken, police said.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in connection with the crime.

