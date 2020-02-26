You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Waterloo
0 comments
breaking top story

Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital Tuesday night.

Moses Bridges III, 41, was walking along the edge of the road in the 2000 block of Idaho Street around 8:05 p.m. when he was struck by a passing van heading north.

The impact threw Bridges over the top of the vehicle, and he landed on the ground, according to the accident report. The van slowed but continued on.

Bridges initially declined medical attention at the scene, but about half an hour later called 911 for an ambulance ride to the hospital, according to the report.

The vehicle was described as a larger van, possibly gray, driven by a woman, the report states.

Fire photos in 2017

clip art ambulance
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News