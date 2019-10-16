WATERLOO – Police are investigating an incident of hate graffiti that was spray painted on a Waterloo home.
Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Lafayette Street on Tuesday after a resident reported finding the letters “KKK” painted on her home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Police found a can of spray paint nearby and collected it as evidence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.