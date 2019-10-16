{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an incident of hate graffiti that was spray painted on a Waterloo home.

Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Lafayette Street on Tuesday after a resident reported finding the letters “KKK” painted on her home.

Police found a can of spray paint nearby and collected it as evidence.

