Police investigate gunshots in Waterloo neighborhood

WATERLOO — Waterloo police are investigating gunfire that broke out in a neighborhood Tuesday night.
Several neighbors called 911 after hearing shots and seeing a vehicle leaving the area around 11:30 p.m. Officers found 16 spent 9 mm shell casings behind a Leavitt Street address.
No injuries or damages were reported.
