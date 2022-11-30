 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate gunshots in Waterloo neighborhood

WATERLOO — Waterloo police are investigating gunfire that broke out in a neighborhood Tuesday night.

Several neighbors called 911 after hearing shots and seeing a vehicle leaving the area around 11:30 p.m. Officers found 16 spent 9 mm shell casings behind a Leavitt Street address.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

No injuries or damages were reported.

