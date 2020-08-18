You are the owner of this article.
Police investigate gunfire that hit home and vehicle
breaking top story

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that damaged a home and a parked car.

No injuries were reported, and police said it appeared the house and vehicle weren’t the targets and had been hit by stray bullets.

Neighbors called 911 around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday after hearing gunfire in the 900 block of Logan Avenue. Police found the damage spent shell casings in the area.

clip art squad cars
