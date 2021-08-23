Police investigate gunfire Sunday night

WATERLOO – Police are investigating two rounds of gunfire that broke out late Sunday.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, neighbors were reported gunshots in the area of Logan Avenue and Conger Street. Officers found several vehicles had been struck.
Then around 11 p.m., residents heard more shots and called 911. Police found spent shell casings but didn’t locate any damage.
Support Local Journalism
It wasn’t clear if the shootings are related.
The shots came less than a day after a Waterloo man was injured by gunfire outside Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., around 2 a.m. Sunday. No arrests have been made in that shooting.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.