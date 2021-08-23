 Skip to main content
Police investigate gunfire Sunday night
WATERLOO – Police are investigating two rounds of gunfire that broke out late Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, neighbors were reported gunshots in the area of Logan Avenue and Conger Street. Officers found several vehicles had been struck.

Then around 11 p.m., residents heard more shots and called 911. Police found spent shell casings but didn’t locate any damage.

It wasn’t clear if the shootings are related.

The shots came less than a day after a Waterloo man was injured by gunfire outside Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., around 2 a.m. Sunday. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

