WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that damaged a home.
Neighbors called police around 10:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire, and officers found spent shell casings from two different guns and a bullet hole in a house at 127 Sherman Ave.
No injuries were reported.
