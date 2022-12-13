 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Police investigate gunfire in alley

Gun crime
WATERLOO — Police are investigating gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood Monday night.

Neighbors called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. after hearing several gunshots.

Officers found multiple spent shell casings in an alley behind the 500 block of Reed Street.

No injuries were reported.

The newest amendment to Iowa's state constitution, passed by voters in November’s election, enshrines the right to gun ownership and provides strict legal protections for that right.
