Police investigate gunfire in alley

WATERLOO — Police are investigating gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood Monday night.
Neighbors called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. after hearing several gunshots.
Officers found multiple spent shell casings in an alley behind the 500 block of Reed Street.
No injuries were reported.
