Police investigate Friday morning gunfire
WATERLOO – Police are investigating Friday morning gunfire.

Passersby called 911 after hearing gunfire and seeing vehicles driving off in the area of Broadway Street and Park Road around 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported. Police found at least two spent shell casings in the roadway at the intersection.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

