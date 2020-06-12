Police investigate Friday morning gunfire

×
A squad car blocks traffic at Broadway Street and Park Road while officers collect spent shell casings from a shooting on June 12, 2020.
WATERLOO – Police are investigating Friday morning gunfire.
Passersby called 911 after hearing gunfire and seeing vehicles driving off in the area of Broadway Street and Park Road around 10 a.m.
No injuries were reported. Police found at least two spent shell casings in the roadway at the intersection.
Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases
