Police investigate Friday afternoon shooting

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating a shooting that landed a Waterloo man in the hospital on Friday afternoon.
Cole McNamara, 26, arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital by private vehicle around 3:55 p.m. Friday with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg, according to Waterloo police.
The injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.
McNamara told officers he was shot while he was sitting in a vehicle in the 800 block of Conger Street, according to police.
