You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police investigate Friday afternoon shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

Police investigate Friday afternoon shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating a shooting that landed a Waterloo man in the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Cole McNamara, 26, arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital by private vehicle around 3:55 p.m. Friday with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg, according to Waterloo police.

The injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

McNamara told officers he was shot while he was sitting in a vehicle in the 800 block of Conger Street, according to police.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News