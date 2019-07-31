{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating a shooting that damaged a Waterloo home early Tuesday.

Officers were called to 614 Hanna Boulevard for a report of gunfire shortly after 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

