Police investigate early morning gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire that damaged a Waterloo home early Monday.
Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots around 1:14 a.m. Monday. A bullet damaged a house at 1128 Mulberry St. Residents were home, but no injuries were reported.
Police found spent shell casings at the scene.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
