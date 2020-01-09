Police investigate downtown Waterloo business burglary

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating a break-in at a downtown Waterloo business.

Workers at the investment company Stifel, Nicholaus and Co., at 174 W. Fourth St., noticed the burglary when arriving for work on Thursday morning.

A router, a headset, a computer charging station and a speaker were taken, and doors appeared to have been pried open, police said. No actual computers were taken, and no client information was compromised, according to company officials.

Officers are investigating a similar break-in overnight at Speer Financial, located around the corner at 531 Commercial St. In that case, someone damaged the door but wasn’t able to gain entry.

