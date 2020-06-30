Police investigate 'devastating' vandalism at Elmwood Cemetery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Gravestones, some dating back more than a century, were damaged in an overnight vandalism spree at Elmwood Cemetery.

“It’s very devastating historically and for the respect of families,” said Joe Fox, the cemetery’s manager, as he surveyed the overturned stones.

“They toppled some huge markers. It would take two or three adults to cause some of this. To do that many, and that many large ones, they had to of really intentionally wanted to come out and do some damage,” he said.

A small, weathered stone for a 2-month-old baby named Allen who died in the 1800s appears to have been punted, resting about five feet from the infant’s burial spot. Fox said Allen was one of two children found buried on the Hanna Settlement property off of University Avenue years ago during a building project, and they were re-interred at Elmwood.

Thankfully, Allen’s marker remained intact. Others were shattered.

“Some of these old ones that are in pieces, sometimes we can’t get those fixed,” Fox said.

Crews were working at Elmwood until about 10 p.m. Monday, and workers discovered the damage on Tuesday morning, Fox said.