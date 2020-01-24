Police investigate Cedar Falls store burglary

CEDAR FALLS – Police are investigating a break-in at a Cedar Falls tobacco shop.
Two people pried open a door to Tobacco Outlet, 4116 University Ave., at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday and entered the business and rummaged through the store, according to Cedar Falls police. Officers responded to the alarm, but suspects had fled by the time they arrived.
You have free articles remaining.
It wasn’t clear if anything was taken, police said.
Authorities checked neighboring businesses but didn’t find any signs of break-ins.
No arrests have been made in the crime.
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019
Here are the top 10 most-read stories about crime, cops and courts in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
WATERLOO – Police investigating the death of a woman who was driving on U.S. Highway 218 early Sunday said she and her passenger were struck b…
A missing woman has been found dead in Cedar Falls.
One person has been arrested for attacking a teenage girl in Cedar Falls on Tuesday afternoon.
A Waterloo woman was killed and two other people were injured following an apparent head-on crash of two vehicles on Greenhill Road near the Cedar Falls-Waterloo border.
WATERLOO — A Friday night party bus excursion was supposed to mark the 2018 deaths of two people by gun violence.
NEW HAMPTON — Cheyanne Renae Harris sat quietly and declined to address the court Tuesday as she was sentenced to spend the rest of her life i…
A district court judge has accepted a plea agreement to impose probation for reality TV star Christopher Soules for leaving a 2017 crash that killed Kenneth Mosher of Aurora.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo police officer has been arrested following a weekend crash while off duty.
WATERLOO – An early Friday morning stabbing and a fiery crash moments later appear to be related, according to police who continue to investig…
WATERLOO — Police have arrested a man in the case of a Waterloo teen who was found dead on a sidewalk over the weekend.