Police investigate Cedar Falls store burglary
Police investigate Cedar Falls store burglary

CEDAR FALLS – Police are investigating a break-in at a Cedar Falls tobacco shop.

Two people pried open a door to Tobacco Outlet, 4116 University Ave., at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday and entered the business and rummaged through the store, according to Cedar Falls police. Officers responded to the alarm, but suspects had fled by the time they arrived.

It wasn’t clear if anything was taken, police said.

Authorities checked neighboring businesses but didn’t find any signs of break-ins.

No arrests have been made in the crime.

