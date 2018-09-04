WATERLOO – Police are investigating a carjacking that happened last week.
Domingo Ramirez-Gaspar, 47, told police he was driving home around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Columbia Street when another vehicle pulled to block him in. A man with a mask and a gun exited the other vehicle and ordered Ramirez out of his 2011 Buick LaCrosse and then drove off with the car, according to police.
Officers later found the Buick parked, and it had damage from an accident.
