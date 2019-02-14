WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating break-ins at two businesses in recent days.
On Tuesday, employees at Kwik Stop Liquor and Food, 1761 Independence Ave., arrived to find the front door unlocked and the cash register empty, according to police. Also missing was the video recorder for the store’s surveillance system.
Then on Wednesday night, officers were called to a burglary at Dairy Queen, 1304 W. Fifth St. Police found that someone broke a window to enter the store and then left without taking anything.
No arrested have been made in the burglaries.
