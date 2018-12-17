Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a break-in at a downtown Waterloo shop.

Officers were called to an alarm at Style Avenue, 227 W. Fourth St., around 4:20 a.m. Saturday and found glass on the front door had been broken. A laptop computer, baseball caps and clothing were taken from the store.

No arrests have been made.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments