WATERLOO – Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo grocery store that netted cigarettes, liquor and lottery tickets early Thursday.
The intruder entered Ray’s Supermarket, 1975 Franklin St., after breaking the lock on a shuttered driver-through window.
The burglar took Newport cigarettes, bottles of E&J brandy and Courvoisier cognac and an undetermined amount of lottery tickets before leaving through the front door.
Police were called when the alarm sounded at about 2:35 a.m.
No arrests have been made in the burglary.
