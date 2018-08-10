Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo grocery store that netted cigarettes, liquor and lottery tickets early Thursday.

The intruder entered Ray’s Supermarket, 1975 Franklin St., after breaking the lock on a shuttered driver-through window.

The burglar took Newport cigarettes, bottles of E&J brandy and Courvoisier cognac and an undetermined amount of lottery tickets before leaving through the front door.

Police were called when the alarm sounded at about 2:35 a.m.

No arrests have been made in the burglary.

