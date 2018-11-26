WATERLOO – Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo restaurant.
The burglar attacked the ATM and a safe at the Wishbone Restaurant, 201 W. 18th St., but wasn’t able to open the devices and had to settle with stealing a checkbook, loose change and a few packs of cigarettes.
Investigators said the intruder entered the restaurant around 4:40 a.m. on Friday after breaking a window and reaching around to unlock a door. An employee discovered the break-in after arriving for work at about 7 a.m., according to police.
No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.
