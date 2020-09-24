Police investigate burglary at Waterloo bar

-
WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight burglary at a Waterloo bar.
Officers were sent to Una Restaurant and Bar, 910 W. Fifth St., for an alarm at about 2 a.m. Thursday. They found a broken door and discovered someone had been inside.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anything was taken.
Part of the crime was recorded by a surveillance camera, according to police.
This is the second time in recent months that the establishment has been burglarized. Someone broke in through a window in July.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
