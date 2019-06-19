CEDAR FALLS – Police are investigating a break-in at the Main Street convenience store on Wednesday morning.
Neighbors called police around 2:20 a.m. after noticing someone running from that area of Prime Mart, 2323 Main St. Officers found the store secure when they arrived with no one around.
Then neighbors called again at 4:40 a.m., and police found forced entry had been made to the store. Initial reports were that alcohol and tobacco were taken from the shop.
Police continue to investigate the burglary.
