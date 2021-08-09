Police investigate break-ins at downtown businesses

WATERLOO – Police are seeking the public’s help in a pair of break-ins at downtown Waterloo businesses over the weekend.

Burglaries were reported at Rodney’s Kitchen, 624 Sycamore St., and B&B Tattoos, which is located next door, around 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers released images from surveillance cameras. The images show a male with a face mask and a hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the man may have information that would be useful in their investigation.

Officers are also investigating other crimes to downtown businesses. Around 6 a.m. Saturday, police were contacted about the theft of an air conditioning unit at Morg’s Diner, 520 Mulberry St., one block away from the police station.

The unit was originally installed about two years ago and is valued at about $5,000. Authorities believe the theft happened around 3:10 a.m., and security camera image of the alleged getaway car was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The restaurant was closed Saturday and reopened Sunday.

