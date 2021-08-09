 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate break-ins at downtown businesses
0 comments
top story

Police investigate break-ins at downtown businesses

{{featured_button_text}}
Break-in

Burglaries were reported at Rodney’s Kitchen, 624 Sycamore St., and B&B Tattoos, which is located next door, around 11: 55 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

 Contributed

WATERLOO – Police are seeking the public’s help in a pair of break-ins at downtown Waterloo businesses over the weekend.

Burglaries were reported at Rodney’s Kitchen, 624 Sycamore St., and B&B Tattoos, which is located next door, around 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers released images from surveillance cameras. The images show a male with a face mask and a hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the man may have information that would be useful in their investigation.

Officers are also investigating other crimes to downtown businesses. Around 6 a.m. Saturday, police were contacted about the theft of an air conditioning unit at Morg’s Diner, 520 Mulberry St., one block away from the police station.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Suspect vehicle

Photo of a vehicle suspected to be involved in the theft of an air conditioner from Morg’s Diner, 520 Mulberry St., Waterloo.

The unit was originally installed about two years ago and is valued at about $5,000. Authorities believe the theft happened around 3:10 a.m., and security camera image of the alleged getaway car was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The restaurant was closed Saturday and reopened Sunday.

Just $1 for 6 months for a Courier digital subscription
Covid-19 vaccination info
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News