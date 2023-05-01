WATERLOO --- Police are investigating a body found in a wooded area Monday night.
Details, including the identity of the deceased, weren’t available.
Officers were called to the wooded area off of LaPorte Road behind Crossroads late Monday. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue were also called to the scene.
The cause of death hasn’t been determined, and an autopsy will likely be conducted.
Photos: Body found, May 1, 2023
050123jr-body-found-1
050123jr-body-found-2
