WATERLOO — Waterloo police are investigating a body found in a cemetery Tuesday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased and cause of death haven’t been released. However, police do not suspect foul play.
Authorities were called to Elmwood Cemetery after 1 p.m. Tuesday for a body discovered in a section of the grounds. A maintenance worker found the body under an evergreen tree.
Officers have blocked off access to the area as part of the investigation.
Photos: Body found in Elmwood Cemetery, May 9, 2023
050923jr-elmwood-body-1
050923jr-elmwood-body-2
050923jr-elmwood-body-4
050923jr-elmwood-body-3
050923jr-elmwood-body-5
