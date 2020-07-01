You are the owner of this article.
Police investigate bar burglary in Waterloo
Police investigate bar burglary in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A burglar escaped with cash after breaking into a bar overnight.

Waterloo police were called to an alarm at Una Bar, 910 W. Fifth St., around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the suspect had entered the business through a window.

No arrests have been made in the crime.

