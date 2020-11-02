Police investigate assault, gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating after a Waterloo man said he was attacked by an armed assailant at his home Sunday night.

The victim told police he was at this apartment at 232 Palmer Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday when a man with a handgun clubbed him with the weapon, fired a single shot and then fled.

No was on was struck by the bullet, police said.

The victim suffered cuts and abrasions but declined an ambulance ride to the hospital, and no arrests have been made in the attack.

