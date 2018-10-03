WATERLOO – Police are investigating a break-in at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
According to police, the burglar broke into the center at 225 Commercial St. through a second-floor door and took a laptop computer from an office area on Sunday. The burglary was discovered the following day.
No arrests have been made in the crime.
