WATERLOO – Police are investigating a break-in at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

According to police, the burglar broke into the center at 225 Commercial St. through a second-floor door and took a laptop computer from an office area on Sunday. The burglary was discovered the following day.

No arrests have been made in the crime.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

