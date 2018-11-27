Try 3 months for $3
Police are investigating an argument at a home at 919 Western Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, that included a gunshot on Tuesday.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon argument where one shot was fired.

The projectile apparently missed the target, and no serious injuries were reported.

Details weren’t immediately available, and officers continue to sort out the matter.

Police and paramedics were called to a reported shooting at a home located at 919 Western Ave., shortly after 2 p.m.

Officers determined a shot had been fired inside the home and collected evidence at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

