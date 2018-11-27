WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon argument where one shot was fired.
The projectile apparently missed the target, and no serious injuries were reported.
Details weren’t immediately available, and officers continue to sort out the matter.
Police and paramedics were called to a reported shooting at a home located at 919 Western Ave., shortly after 2 p.m.
Officers determined a shot had been fired inside the home and collected evidence at the scene.
No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.