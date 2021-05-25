 Skip to main content
Police investigate afternoon gunfire in Waterloo
Police investigate afternoon gunfire in Waterloo

Police collect spent shell casings following gunfire at the intersection of Edwards and Utica streets in Waterloo on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire that broke out in a Waterloo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Several residents called 911 around 3:13 p.m. after hearing multiple gunshots. Officers found spent shell casings in the roadway at Edwards and Utica streets, but it wasn’t clear if there was any damage.

No injuries were reported.

Police stopped a vehicle with a shattered rear window a few blocks away on Logan Avenue, but it wasn’t clear if the damage was related to the gunfire.

The shooting was the second call involving gunfire for Waterloo police on Tuesday and was one of several in recent days.

Police collect spent shell casings following gunfire at the intersection of Edwards and Utica streets in Waterloo on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Earlier Tuesday, officer were sent a home robbery that ended in gunfire on Ryan Street.

On Sunday night, someone opened fire in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue around 10:49 p.m., and several vehicles were struck by bullets. Then at 10:56 p.m. Sunday, a house on Rhey Street was hit by gunfire.

Early Sunday, officers heard gunshots in the 300 block of West Fourth Street while responding to a disturbance and found one man with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

