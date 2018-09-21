Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Thursday night fight that led to gunfire.

No injuries were reported, and no damage was discovered. Police seized a handgun and a long gun.

The fight started shortly before 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Polk Street. One resident attempted to break up the fight and then fired a number of shots in to the air to get people to disperse.

No arrests have been made.

