Police investigate after nails found on multiple Waterloo streets
WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating after hundreds of nails were found in the street across town on Monday.

A trail of nails extended from the city north on Highway 63 to about Dunkerton Road, according to police. Nails were also found on Broadway Street, Logan Avenue, Mullan Avenue, 11th Street, Patten Avenue and other areas.

Reports began coming into police around 10:50 p.m. Monday, and crews from the city’s Street Department were sent to clean up the nails, officers said.

It wasn’t known if the nails were placed on the streets on purpose or if they were accidentally trickling off of a passing vehicle, police said. It wasn’t clear if any tires were punctured.

