Police interview won't be used in Waterloo double murder trial

WATERLOO – Statements a Waterloo man made to police after he allegedly killed two women in February won’t be used at his upcoming trial.
Matthew Dee Buford III, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of flight to avoid prosecution in the deaths of Tamica Allison, 42, and her cousin, Andrea Anderson, 41.
Police said he shot both women in the West Second Street home he shared with Allison and then left to Peoria, Illinois, where he later turned himself in.
Waterloo investigators traveled to Peoria to talk with Buford, and defense attorney Alfred Willett asked the court to suppress portions of Buford’s interview with the officers. He said that during questioning, Buford stated he didn’t have an attorney at the time, and use of any statement after that would have been a violation of his Miranda right to have legal counsel.
Prosecutors agreed not to present any part of the interview that came after his statement about not having an attorney. They also agreed not to use any conversations Buford had with police during the ride back to Waterloo.
The defense is also asking the court for separate trials --- one for both murder charges and a second for the flight to avoid prosecution charge.
Willett said trying Buford on both the murder and flight charges in the same trial would be unfairly prejudicial because the flight charge hurts his presumption of innocence.
County Attorney Brian Williams, who is prosecuting the case, is resisting. During a Friday hearing, he told the court that jurors would likely hear information about Buford’s trip to Peoria following the slayings no matter what.
Judge Kellyann Lekar will rule on the matter at a later date.
Authorities said Burford and Allison has been arguing at the home on Feb. 10 when he shot both women. He then gathered up two children in the home and dropped them off with others before leaving for Peoria. He was detained in Peoria on Feb. 12.
