Police identify driver in apparent abduction attempt in Sumner

SUMNER – Authorities have identified a man involved in a possible attempted abduction outside the Sumner Public Library on Tuesday morning.

Sumner Police Chief Chad Kock said officers were able to obtain a license plate for the pickup truck the man was driving with the help of surveillance videos.

“This is a big deal. It was very traumatic for the family, for our community, for our agency. And I couldn’t have been more happy with the outpour of support that we’ve received,” Kock said. “The intel we got was tremendous.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if authorities had contacted the driver. The driver's name hasn't been released, and it wasn't known if charges are pending.

Police said a man with dark hair driving a blue-green expended cab pickup truck approached the 14-year-old girl in the library parking lot and tried to entice her into his vehicle. She ignored him and entered the library and summoned help, police said.

The Sumner Police Department released a video of the incident which showed the girl pull up to the library on her bicycle. A Chevrolet pickup followed her into the lot and stopped behind the bike as she dismounted.