KNOXVILLE (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Marshalltown woman who died after her minivan crashed during a police chase in south-central Iowa.
She was identified Wednesday as 40-year-old Erin Weers.
Knoxville police say an officer tried to pull over a woman later identified as Weers for speeding Tuesday afternoon in front of Knoxville Middle School. She accelerated away and eventually turned north on Iowa Highway 14.
Police say the chase speeds exceeded 90 mph (144.8 kph) before her minivan ran into a roadside ditch north of Knoxville, hit an obstacle and then went airborne before crashing and catching fire.
Police say Weers was pronounced dead at the scene.
