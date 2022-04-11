 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Police ID 2 people killed in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar Rapids Shooting

Crime scene tape blocks off the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday. A shooting left 10 people injured and two dead.   

 Savannah Blake, The Gazette via AP

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified the two people killed when two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded Iowa nightclub over the weekend.

Cedar Rapids police said that 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens were killed. Both lived in Cedar Rapids.

Sunday's shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids also injured 10 other people.

Police didn't provide an update Monday on the condition of everyone who was wounded. A day earlier, officials said one person was in critical condition Sunday while the other injuries ranged from minor to serious.

Police continued investigating the shooting Monday. No arrests have been reported.

The club’s owner, Mod Williams, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette on Sunday that he doesn’t know many details about the shooting.

“It’s an extremely disturbing thing that happened and currently I’m just being as cooperative as I can to help the police,” Williams said.

People are also reading…

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell expressed dismay about the shooting and lauded the police response.

“We as citizens need to do our part, too. We must head off incidents like this before they happen. That means respecting one and other, resolving issues peacefully and holding ourselves accountable,” O’Donnell said in a statement.

RodCon at UNI - April 9, 2022

RodCon at UNI - April 9, 2022 

1 of 17
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover unusual 'pterosaur cemetery' in Chile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News