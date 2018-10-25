Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed a University Avenue bank just after noon Thursday.

Waterloo Police Sgt. Andrew Clark said a man with his face covered and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans walked into the Great Western Bank, 2936 University Ave., at 12:29 p.m. Thursday and verbally told bank employees he had a weapon and demanded money.

The man then walked out with an undisclosed amount of money.

Clark had no further description of the suspect but said employees saw no getaway vehicle and no other people of interest. They also said the suspect did not show them a weapon.

Waterloo Police along with a K-9 officer were searching surrounding homes and businesses, including a line of unlocked school buses behind Platinum Auto on Falls Avenue, on Thursday afternoon for the suspect.

A sign on the bank's door noted "This office is temporarily closed."

Clark said the FBI was assisting Waterloo Police with the investigation.

