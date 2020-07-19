Police find stolen guns during search, Waterloo woman arrested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested after police found two stolen guns in her home on Thursday.

Theresa Ann Boyd, 27, was arrested for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of fourth- and fifth-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched her home at 403 Locust St. and found a .380-caliber Taurus TCP handgun in a closet. The gun had been reported stolen in Davenport on April 12, 2016.

Police also found a .22-caliber Smith and Wesson MP15-22 rifle that had been stolen during a burglary in Cedar Falls on July 3.

Boyd is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior conviction in a December 2016 shooting, according to court records.

